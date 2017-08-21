Uncle Rico wrote: A lot of 'ifs'.



Sure, we all thought that we'd put some points on you as we'd just stuck 50 odd on Catalans and thought (hoped) that we'd kick on after a season of misery and it's new territory for us so apologies if we got giddy with our predictions. Your 'mate' Norman Bates didn't disagree with our summation either, but, fair play to your defence and general play that has been acknowledged by many on here.



Whether we were "lucky" I'll leave that thought with you and wish you well for the rest of the comp

Indeed I didn't.I think if we had our full team out on Saturday it would have been VERY close, but I can't say we would have won a nobody knows that. With a bit of luck we could potentially end up with 6 points and be pushing somebody, probably Catalans, close. Somebody did say earlier on this thread that theynpity who has Cats next and as ever it's us, at least that should allow us to shout fix at another sh!te ref.I'm not sure what is wrong at Wire and Cats as on appear they have really strong squads, guess it must be coaching!!!!Onward and upward and we may be seeing you again next season, in the middle 8's if you don't change something.