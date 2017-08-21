WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Halifax.

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Today's game v Halifax.

Post a reply
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:45 am
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 82
Location: Sale via Warrington
the flying biscuit wrote:
I dont get the constant moaning about the winners of the grand final not being worthy champions....

If the storm don't win the NRL grand final this year no one will demand the rules be changed because the league leaders haven't ended up as champions for the second year in a row.

They were league leaders last season and 3rd place sharks beat them in the grandfinal. No one in Australia thought that was unfair in the slightest.

And if it happens again they won't question the format they'll question the storms big game mentality.

But if Cas don't win our grand final you can bet people will start petitions and Facebook will melt down with people being outraged. .....

And the reality is the Aussies don't suffer losers like we do... their attitude is if you've lost you weren't good enough... tough... get it right next time..
Our mentality is different if cas lose they'll probably get nominated for team of the season as a reward for a great season and the real champions will be cast as a pantomime villain


Agree. That's what we all sign up for from game one. It's the structure the SL clubs themselves vote for. It's sport. Fans can't complain if it doesn't follow their script.

On the NRL, they have more teams, so making the playoffs (and the top 4 for a "better" run), is tougher (rather than 8 out of 12 in SL).

The NRL has a higher depth of quality throughout the league - when you hear the aussie players talk about the difference, they often say that in the NRL, it's a high intensity week in week out, there are no easy games, but SL has a mix of stronger and weaker teams.

If we had that in SL, Smith couldn't rest/rotate players against a "weaker" team, you can't take the mentality of "it's fine as long as we finish top 4 or 8" into games.

So making the playoffs in the NRL is a big deal which is why I guess from then no one really begrudges the ultimate winner, league leaders or not, they've earned it.

NRL have the balance right between league and playoff importance, and it's seen as one whole competition, rather than us over here who kind of views SL as two distinct parts.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:05 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8869
Captain Hook wrote:
I didn't say cherry pick, I said swap the full squad.


Fair enough. In truth there a very few players from our squad that I would be upset about losing. Namely

Ratchford
Hill
Currie
Atkins
Hiku
Clarke
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:35 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3248
Location: newton-le-willows
Well i hope someone at the club realises that there can be no half measures with these games & that keeping our foot on the gas & scoring points is important . HKR are breathing down our necks & Widnes have a better scoring difference but with less play off points. Any slip up could be a disaster.
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:58 am
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 82
Location: Sale via Warrington
I was comfortable after the the first 2 wins (arguably our toughest 2 initially looking at the fixtures). However after Fax gave us that much resistance as a team who wouldn't expect to make the MPG, London and Fev both away are now looking like real potential banana skins.

In reality we'll probably win comfortably, and be way out of the woods before we play KR, but we can't go into those two games with the attitude and intensity we did with Fax.
-Long time lurker-
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:35 am
Philth User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jan 19, 2009 7:12 pm
Posts: 778
Location: Purgatory
[quote="Jimathay"]I was comfortable after the the first 2 wins (arguably our toughest 2 initially looking at the fixtures). However after Fax gave us that much resistance as a team who wouldn't expect to make the MPG, London and Fev both away are now looking like real potential banana skins.

In reality we'll probably win comfortably, and be way out of the woods before we play KR, but we can't go into those two games with the attitude and intensity we did with Fax.[/quote]


Did you not listen to Tony, they are entitled to be flat for games like this. You can't seriously expect them to give 100% in every match?
Richard Henare..............Nuff Said
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:40 am
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 372
1 Halifax finished 3rd not 4th
2 turned over London, Fev Hull kr Toulouse to make the top 4
3) This was a weak fax squad (Sharp Banned, Calhane injured, Heaton who as scored 6 in last 2 pulled out Friday. etc

If we had been full strength I think you would have lost. Fax V Catalans for the MPG
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:28 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8869
Philth wrote:
Did you not listen to Tony, they are entitled to be flat for games like this. You can't seriously expect them to give 100% in every match?


Notice how the issue is never preparation, skills, effort, structure, personnel. No that's all perfect it's always a "force majeure" reason.
The poor snowflakes were a bit flat, that's all. Let's hope they are not too flat for the remaining games.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, Carisma HFC, ComeOnYouWolves, Fatbelly, Gaz3376, Man Mountain, Philth, Snaggletooth, Uncle Rico, Yahoo [Bot] and 200 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,4351,71276,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM