Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:45 am
Jimathay User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 08, 2010 6:37 pm
Posts: 81
Location: Sale via Warrington
the flying biscuit wrote:
I dont get the constant moaning about the winners of the grand final not being worthy champions....

If the storm don't win the NRL grand final this year no one will demand the rules be changed because the league leaders haven't ended up as champions for the second year in a row.

They were league leaders last season and 3rd place sharks beat them in the grandfinal. No one in Australia thought that was unfair in the slightest.

And if it happens again they won't question the format they'll question the storms big game mentality.

But if Cas don't win our grand final you can bet people will start petitions and Facebook will melt down with people being outraged. .....

And the reality is the Aussies don't suffer losers like we do... their attitude is if you've lost you weren't good enough... tough... get it right next time..
Our mentality is different if cas lose they'll probably get nominated for team of the season as a reward for a great season and the real champions will be cast as a pantomime villain


Agree. That's what we all sign up for from game one. It's the structure the SL clubs themselves vote for. It's sport. Fans can't complain if it doesn't follow their script.

On the NRL, they have more teams, so making the playoffs (and the top 4 for a "better" run), is tougher (rather than 8 out of 12 in SL).

The NRL has a higher depth of quality throughout the league - when you hear the aussie players talk about the difference, they often say that in the NRL, it's a high intensity week in week out, there are no easy games, but SL has a mix of stronger and weaker teams.

If we had that in SL, Smith couldn't rest/rotate players against a "weaker" team, you can't take the mentality of "it's fine as long as we finish top 4 or 8" into games.

So making the playoffs in the NRL is a big deal which is why I guess from then no one really begrudges the ultimate winner, league leaders or not, they've earned it.

NRL have the balance right between league and playoff importance, and it's seen as one whole competition, rather than us over here who kind of views SL as two distinct parts.
