I dont get the constant moaning about the winners of the grand final not being worthy champions....



If the storm don't win the NRL grand final this year no one will demand the rules be changed because the league leaders haven't ended up as champions for the second year in a row.



They were league leaders last season and 3rd place sharks beat them in the grandfinal. No one in Australia thought that was unfair in the slightest.



And if it happens again they won't question the format they'll question the storms big game mentality.



But if Cas don't win our grand final you can bet people will start petitions and Facebook will melt down with people being outraged. .....



And the reality is the Aussies don't suffer losers like we do... their attitude is if you've lost you weren't good enough... tough... get it right next time..

Our mentality is different if cas lose they'll probably get nominated for team of the season as a reward for a great season and the real champions will be cast as a pantomime villain