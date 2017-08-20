If you were in the sales business you would surely be looking for constant feedback from customers on the product you were selling. Whenever I buy something on compooter these days, I invariably get a questionnaire on customer satisfaction as well. Unfortunately the RFL don't seem to have twigged that they too are selling a product and need to connect with their customers to find out why gates are down and their new version of SL mark 65 is not dragging in thousands of more fans.



My suspicions are that;



Fewer playing at grass roots = Fewer high quality players coming through = Lower quality matches.



If true, no amount of farting around with systems that endanger a financially viable club like Catalans by dragging it into the lower tier competition ( for the thrill of 'jeopardy') is going to prop up the system. Nobody want's to watch inept referees that miss knock-ons, ball steals, off-sides, by teams that rely on each others mistakes to get the ball back and kicks to the corner because their 3/4's are lacking the talent and ability to break down the opposition defence.