|
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:00 pm
Posts: 5222
Location: Watching the Warrington All Stars
|
rubber duckie wrote:
The whole squad needs sorting with exceptions being to Hiku, Ratchford and Clark, I'd have the whole lot of them under caution of transfer...if they sell they can go. It's what Murphy would have done. He wouldn't have stood for mediocrity.
Livett, Currie, Hill, Westerman, Julien?
|
Currently, I'm not Fat!
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:49 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1426
|
Post-match, TS looked, and sounded, like a dejected figure who knows that he his time has passed, and whilst he is clinging onto loyalty to his players for old times sake they are looking in the opposite direction, denying blame, accountability, responsibility and regret.
I admire his loyalty, but to say his players deserve to look flat is as undiplomatic to the paying public, as it is laughable, nonsensical and just, plain wrong.
The job is securing SL status but it would be nice to do it with dignity and style, as opposed to apathy, ineptitude, finger-pointing, disdain and unpleasantness.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 3:51 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jul 17, 2015 1:54 pm
Posts: 724
Location: Sunny Southport
|
It has been a shocking season, and not just for us. How many stand out TVs games have here been? How after playing a dire form of "anti rugby" for most of the season have Wigan and Saints still got a chance of making the semis?
If you could swap a full squad from another club for ours, how many (other than Cas) would you truthfully take?
There is a malaise at the heart of SL this season, I'm not sure what it is but it seems to be reflected in a number of teams underperforming.
|
Just my opinions unless it's a FACT, in which case it's a fact.
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Aug 29, 2012 9:45 pm
Posts: 1426
|
Captain Hook wrote:
It has been a shocking season, and not just for us. How many stand out TVs games have here been? How after playing a dire form of "anti rugby" for most of the season have Wigan and Saints still got a chance of making the semis?
If you could swap a full squad from another club for ours, how many (other than Cas) would you truthfully take?
There is a malaise at the heart of SL this season, I'm not sure what it is but it seems to be reflected in a number of teams underperforming.
Absolutely, and when you see the John Smiths stadium in Huddersfield, the town more synonynous with RL than any other, packed out for a football game when SL can't even quarter fill it, you fear for the game.
Incidentally, they may be our rivals down in the mosh pit of SL, but the demise of Catalans is another terrible, sad potentially disastorous nail in the SL coffin.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:33 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8326
|
Builth Wells Wire wrote:
Atkins - Currie?....Are you having a laugh
Yes it slipped my mind you don't know what a laugh is.
However you are right to flag up Atkins and Currie they too slipped my mind.
|
once a wire always a wire
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:43 pm
|
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3604
Location: Skipping the light fandango.
|
If you were in the sales business you would surely be looking for constant feedback from customers on the product you were selling. Whenever I buy something on compooter these days, I invariably get a questionnaire on customer satisfaction as well. Unfortunately the RFL don't seem to have twigged that they too are selling a product and need to connect with their customers to find out why gates are down and their new version of SL mark 65 is not dragging in thousands of more fans.
My suspicions are that;
Fewer playing at grass roots = Fewer high quality players coming through = Lower quality matches.
If true, no amount of farting around with systems that endanger a financially viable club like Catalans by dragging it into the lower tier competition ( for the thrill of 'jeopardy') is going to prop up the system. Nobody want's to watch inept referees that miss knock-ons, ball steals, off-sides, by teams that rely on each others mistakes to get the ball back and kicks to the corner because their 3/4's are lacking the talent and ability to break down the opposition defence.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:11 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 28, 2007 7:39 pm
Posts: 2737
Location: The Nearest Faraway Place
|
rubber duckie wrote:
Yes it slipped my mind you don't know what a laugh is.
However, you are right to flag up Atkins and Currie they too slipped my mind.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:28 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3341
Location: warrington
|
morrisseyisawire wrote:
Post-match, TS looked, and sounded, like a dejected figure who knows that he his time has passed, and whilst he is clinging onto loyalty to his players for old times sake they are looking in the opposite direction, denying blame, accountability, responsibility and regret.
I admire his loyalty, but to say his players deserve to look flat is as undiplomatic to the paying public, as it is laughable, nonsensical and just, plain wrong.
The job is securing SL status but it would be nice to do it with dignity and style, as opposed to apathy, ineptitude, finger-pointing, disdain and unpleasantness.
100% agree with this, I nearly choked when I heard them comments, only thing bothering me now is I think nink&poop will still be here next season.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 5:31 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3341
Location: warrington
|
Winslade's Offload wrote:
If you were in the sales business you would surely be looking for constant feedback from customers on the product you were selling. Whenever I buy something on compooter these days, I invariably get a questionnaire on customer satisfaction as well. Unfortunately the RFL don't seem to have twigged that they too are selling a product and need to connect with their customers to find out why gates are down and their new version of SL mark 65 is not dragging in thousands of more fans.
My suspicions are that;
Fewer playing at grass roots = Fewer high quality players coming through = Lower quality matches.
If true, no amount of farting around with systems that endanger a financially viable club like Catalans by dragging it into the lower tier competition ( for the thrill of 'jeopardy') is going to prop up the system. Nobody want's to watch inept referees that miss knock-ons, ball steals, off-sides, by teams that rely on each others mistakes to get the ball back and kicks to the corner because their 3/4's are lacking the talent and ability to break down the opposition defence.
I heard Kurt Gidley being asked what the difference between NRL and SL is, his answer was grass roots rugby, they have more kids in the game than we do.
|
|
Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:31 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 6:02 pm
Posts: 6656
Location: Home sweet home
|
Captain Hook wrote:
It has been a shocking season, and not just for us. How many stand out TVs games have here been? How after playing a dire form of "anti rugby" for most of the season have Wigan and Saints still got a chance of making the semis?
If you could swap a full squad from another club for ours, how many (other than Cas) would you truthfully take?
There is a malaise at the heart of SL this season, I'm not sure what it is but it seems to be reflected in a number of teams underperforming.
by far the best post ive read on here for ages and 100% spot on about the quality of our game...its boring cos of the lack of quality players knocking around..when we had monas morley briers hodgson etc they were a joy to watch and we would of ripped this cas team of today a new one with a bit to spare..we have over complicated the game with silly and unwanted rules which are baffling not just to us fans but officials too..i,ll still watch the game in the hope a decent game crops up..rant over for now
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Builth Wells Wire, dickyflourbag, foggy, Ganson's Optician, Google [Bot], leslie boyd, LostInNewcastle, MikeyWire, Moving Forward, Shazbaz, Stitch, wolfie wales, Wrath and 175 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves