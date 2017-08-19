WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Today's game v Halifax.

Today's game v Halifax.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:39 pm
karetaker
Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3339
Location: warrington
silver2 wrote:
What is it with some people? I give my opinion of the game and all I receive back are personal insults. This is getting like Trumps America.


You want to read the opening of your own comment if your going to whine about insult, had you just said you thought we played ok then fair enough, but you attacked other peoples comments by calling us doom and gloom merchants, i would call it tit for tat.
Re: Today's game v Halifax.
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 7:16 am
Barbed Wire
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 843
Watched it back this morning, there are too many average (or worse) players in our team. Russell with the continued errors, Lineham doesn't look like he wants to return kicks, trying to pass to Ratchford on a number of occasions (not to mention the simple Miss for the second try). Hughes' errors and penalties are poor, doesn't offer enough to warrant the basic errors. King is slow and ineffective. Savelio is too busy walking around flexing his muscles, he may shrug one or two tackles off, but there's no benefit to the team at all. The half backs aren't dangerous individually, or cohesive together.

Huge off-season coming up, need to focus on quality rather than quantity, and use the youngsters more for cover.
