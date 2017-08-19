Watched it back this morning, there are too many average (or worse) players in our team. Russell with the continued errors, Lineham doesn't look like he wants to return kicks, trying to pass to Ratchford on a number of occasions (not to mention the simple Miss for the second try). Hughes' errors and penalties are poor, doesn't offer enough to warrant the basic errors. King is slow and ineffective. Savelio is too busy walking around flexing his muscles, he may shrug one or two tackles off, but there's no benefit to the team at all. The half backs aren't dangerous individually, or cohesive together.



Huge off-season coming up, need to focus on quality rather than quantity, and use the youngsters more for cover.