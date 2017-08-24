WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls murrell booster

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Bulls murrell booster

Post a reply
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:32 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 4005
Location: Hornsea
Surely not wrote:
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/49052/two-new-directors-for-fax-board

At the risk of getting a lot of flak the business plan that Moore, Calvert and Watt tried to put in place (to much derision from this forum) is not a million miles away from what ChaLo is proposing to much plaudits. Perhaps if they'd been allowed to proceed before being shafted by the RFL who put first Green and the ChaLo in charge who knows where we might have been now. I doubt that we would have been in a much worse place. Come to think of it is there a much worse place.
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 6:20 pm
Stul Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1275
rugbyreddog wrote:
At the risk of getting a lot of flak the business plan that Moore, Calvert and Watt tried to put in place (to much derision from this forum) is not a million miles away from what ChaLo is proposing to much plaudits. Perhaps if they'd been allowed to proceed before being shafted by the RFL who put first Green and the ChaLo in charge who knows where we might have been now. I doubt that we would have been in a much worse place. Come to think of it is there a much worse place.

Well, Halifax is a much worse place, but I'm not sure that's what you mean.
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Thu Aug 24, 2017 7:50 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7646
bowlingboy wrote:
until the last few years I never really gave Halifax RLFC a thought in fact I wished them well, I work there, live very near there but nowadays I have a very strong dislike for them..

very bitter.


Not so much bitter now but a lot of us seem to be very celebratory over Bradford's plight. It might be a little sad but each to their own.

PS We used to have another word for dislike, I think it were jealousy. :wink:

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Fri Aug 25, 2017 9:42 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27917
Location: MACS0647-JD
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

I feel bad, its got to the point where the Bulls fans have been sold down the river so many times they would literally believe they were signing Peter Pan if someone told them they were.



Truth is precisely the opposite, we no longer believe a single word that comes out of anyone's mouth, and especially not the RFL and owners. Once bitten and all that, except we've been bitten that many times, we're like fscking colanders.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bull Mania, Bulliac, Fr13daY, HiramC, RickyF1, roofaldo2, tikkabull, Wildthing and 96 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,9191,45676,1944,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM