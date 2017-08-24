Surely not wrote: https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/49052/two-new-directors-for-fax-board

At the risk of getting a lot of flak the business plan that Moore, Calvert and Watt tried to put in place (to much derision from this forum) is not a million miles away from what ChaLo is proposing to much plaudits. Perhaps if they'd been allowed to proceed before being shafted by the RFL who put first Green and the ChaLo in charge who knows where we might have been now. I doubt that we would have been in a much worse place. Come to think of it is there a much worse place.