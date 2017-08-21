WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls murrell booster

Re: Bulls murrell booster
Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:40 pm
Bullseye wrote:
No club in it's right mind would take him on.

Scott has been fantastic for Fax. We'll get another good season out of him. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 7:12 pm
You will. He's staying put.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:38 pm
Bullseye wrote:
No club in it's right mind would take him on.


I heard he is doing a cracking job at over achieving Halifax in the middle 8's. Top bloke and knows how to run a business, maybe that is why he was not a good fit with bradford. :wink:

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:49 pm
Landed a whopper there.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:30 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I heard he is doing a cracking job at over achieving Halifax in the middle 8's. Top bloke and knows how to run a business, maybe that is why he was not a good fit with bradford. :wink:


Hi Scott :WAVE:
Thu Aug 24, 2017 8:00 am
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Not much left to sell down the river now, even our crash barriers were sold for scrap. Wherever did that joker end up..?



https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/4 ... -fax-board
Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:24 am
Surely not wrote:
https://www.halifaxrlfc.co.uk/article/49052/two-new-directors-for-fax-board


I think it was a sarcastic question you were replying to
Thu Aug 24, 2017 9:49 am
until the last few years I never really gave Halifax RLFC a thought in fact I wished them well, I work there, live very near there but nowadays I have a very strong dislike for them..

very bitter.
Thu Aug 24, 2017 1:51 pm
The fact that they're still bothered about us is a comfort in a way. Some of them are still creating fake twitter accounts to bang on about us.

Bit sad really but shows how some people can't get the chip off their shoulder, even after our double relegation.

It'll be the same with the Cougars lot next season.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
