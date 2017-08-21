The fact that they're still bothered about us is a comfort in a way. Some of them are still creating fake twitter accounts to bang on about us.
Bit sad really but shows how some people can't get the chip off their shoulder, even after our double relegation.
It'll be the same with the Cougars lot next season.
