Smack him Jimmy wrote:
:lol:
And Madness could play at our opening game too
Did that actually happen at Odsal many moons ago - or did I just imagine it
And the Opera guy who sang that famous Pavarotti song about a Japanese loft extension - Nissan Dorma
Madness once played at Old Trafford before one of the Finals we played in, though I can't remember at Odsal - we did once get Tony Hadley, of Spandau Ballet fame....that was a Gold medal performance!