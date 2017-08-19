WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls murrell booster

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Bulls murrell booster

Post a reply
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 8:53 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9567
Location: Bradbados
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

And Madness could play at our opening game too :ROCKS:

Did that actually happen at Odsal many moons ago - or did I just imagine it

And the Opera guy who sang that famous Pavarotti song about a Japanese loft extension - Nissan Dorma


Madness once played at Old Trafford before one of the Finals we played in, though I can't remember at Odsal - we did once get Tony Hadley, of Spandau Ballet fame....that was a Gold medal performance!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:22 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 55
If Chissy is still with the bulls next year he will score 50+ tries, remember who said it 1st
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:28 am
Micky the Pikey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 48
Location: Caravan
And next season the Bulls might not get relegated again (fingers crossed) - remember you heard it here 1st
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:46 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9567
Location: Bradbados
Well, we're in Div 3 out of 3 next season so it's only the conference left. I'm not sure even we could be sooo inept as to drop out of the league. There again...... :DEPRESSED:
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:11 am
Micky the Pikey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 48
Location: Caravan
Bulliac wrote:
Well, we're in Div 3 out of 3 next season so it's only the conference left. I'm not sure even we could be sooo inept as to drop out of the league. There again...... :DEPRESSED:


Yes, when we we're the all conquering Bulls of 2002 would any of us ever imagined that one day we would playing in the bottom league?

But saying that, history has shown the Bradford (FC/AFC/Northern/Bulls) have hit rock bottom before and managed to bounce back up - maybe next season is the start of a new golden era.
When we are pulling in crowds of 40,000 I reckon those fans will look back and say - 2018, that was the turning point - thank god Micky decided to buy that season ticket after all :lol:
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 12:28 pm
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7643
:lol: :lol: :lol:

I feel bad, its got to the point where the Bulls fans have been sold down the river so many times they would literally believe they were signing Peter Pan if someone told them they were.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 12:39 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9873
Location: Here
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

I feel bad, its got to the point where the Bulls fans have been sold down the river so many times they would literally believe they were signing Peter Pan if someone told them they were.


I can't see anything anywhere where anyone actually believes we are signing him. Where are you looking?
(and I feel fine)
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 12:40 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1153
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

I feel bad, its got to the point where the Bulls fans have been sold down the river so many times they would literally believe they were signing Peter Pan if someone told them they were.


Seen him play Hooker. Great potential if he ever grows up!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bar par, Bent&Bongser, Birky bull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Duckman, Ferocious Aardvark, Godiswithers, Highlander, le penguin, MDF3, Northern Lad, paulwalker71, Smack him Jimmy, Surely not, tikkabull and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,9931,28976,1814,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
22
- 26PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
30
- 16MANLY
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
6
- 16CELTIC  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
18
- 16SOUTH WALES  
UPDATE!
Latest
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM