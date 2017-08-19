WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls murrell booster

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Bulls murrell booster

Post a reply
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 8:53 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9566
Location: Bradbados
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
:lol: :lol: :lol:

And Madness could play at our opening game too :ROCKS:

Did that actually happen at Odsal many moons ago - or did I just imagine it

And the Opera guy who sang that famous Pavarotti song about a Japanese loft extension - Nissan Dorma


Madness once played at Old Trafford before one of the Finals we played in, though I can't remember at Odsal - we did once get Tony Hadley, of Spandau Ballet fame....that was a Gold medal performance!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Bulls murrell booster
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:22 pm
Molsk111 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 pm
Posts: 55
If Chissy is still with the bulls next year he will score 50+ tries, remember who said it 1st
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Pyrah123, Yahoo [Bot] and 49 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,87656676,1814,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM