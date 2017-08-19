Smack him Jimmy wrote:



And Madness could play at our opening game too



Did that actually happen at Odsal many moons ago - or did I just imagine it



Madness once played at Old Trafford before one of the Finals we played in, though I can't remember at Odsal - we did once get Tony Hadley, of Spandau Ballet fame....that was a Gold medal performance!