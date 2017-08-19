One game at a time

This Trinity side, already in the best league position that we've been in during the SL era, could really make some history for the club.

IF we can make the top 4 and secure a semi final spot, it would be HUGE for us and, lets face it, as things stand, it's ours to lose.

Salford away is massive for us and we need to throw the kitchen sink at that game.



They seem to have gone off the boil since their cup exit and although our own form has been patchy, we can definitely get something from the game and get another step closer to the bright lights of Old Trafford.



We should all keep away from black cats, solitary magpies and dont break any mirrors.



Come on Trin !