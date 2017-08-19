WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Saints and Wigan

Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:36 am
REDWHITEANDBLUE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 8:31 pm
Posts: 3361
The way the the table looks at the moment I hope the club benefits from a couple of full houses and 2 home wins that would be the icing on the cake now. If we can take the points at Salford its ours to lose with Wigan and Saints up against each other next match.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:55 am
musson Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 533
We have to beat Salford and the rest will take care of its self
A Wigan v sts draw would be our ideal situation too
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:35 am
Wakefield No 1 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:19 pm
Posts: 8796
If we have two good hookers back for Salford, better defence on our left edge, Liam gets his kicking
Boots back we can win every game left.. :)
Fed up of these rollercoaster rides!!
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:51 am
ricardo07 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 03, 2009 8:29 am
Posts: 167
Location: Walton, Wakefield
Yes its in our own hands now if we really want it. The gods were very kind to us with the results last night.
Win at Salford and we really are in the driving seat.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 1:50 pm
wildshot User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 11, 2010 12:53 pm
Posts: 1508
Location: The world is my oyster!
Destiny very much in our own hands. Saints, Wigan and Salford are all realistic contenders for our 4th spot. Amazing to think that we now have to play all 3 of them, win them and it will be the best season I've ever seen whilst supporting Trin.

Even if we lose to Salford I think there is still a chance for us to make the 4 since we still have to play Saints and Wigan. We'd just then need to get a better points difference than Salford.

Exciting times. But Trin, please don't blow it now. Destiny is really ours now, we can write history.
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:31 pm
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26111
Location: Poodle Power!
Wakefield No 1 wrote:
If we have two good hookers back for Salford, better defence on our left edge, Liam gets his kicking
Boots back we can win every game left.. :)


Two good hookers! I think I'll hold back on that one until I've seen him play.

Been caught out by a few of these NRL fringe players. Some have been good others not so good.

I welcome him on board and wish him all the best but he's a lot to prove IMHO. :PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:
