Destiny very much in our own hands. Saints, Wigan and Salford are all realistic contenders for our 4th spot. Amazing to think that we now have to play all 3 of them, win them and it will be the best season I've ever seen whilst supporting Trin.



Even if we lose to Salford I think there is still a chance for us to make the 4 since we still have to play Saints and Wigan. We'd just then need to get a better points difference than Salford.



Exciting times. But Trin, please don't blow it now. Destiny is really ours now, we can write history.