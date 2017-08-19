When we lost to Swinton we were teetering on the edge of the cliff, just about bottom of the league and out of the cup.
Since then our form has been as good as most of the top four as probably Cas apart there has been no really consistent team.
Mathematically we could still make the four and Grand Final slim as our chances are with four games to go that's a pretty decent position to be in and dafter things have happened.
Taking into account that we have lost Symonds, Mamo, Cudjoe, Lawrence Ta'ai and others for long parts of the season we really ain't done bad.
Stones signings Wakeman, Mamo, Turner, Rankin and Ridyard despite ridicule from some quarters have all done well and god forbid mentioning HTAFC but we too seem to have recreated our Huddersfield mentality that has started to work for us as it has done in the past more about the whole than individual parts
Clough, Gaskell, Ferguson have done better than expected and in O'Brien and Mellor we have young players with good futures.
Leeming , Roberts, Dickinson, Mackintosh and others have taken strides forward and in Seb Ikahihifo we have for me one of the best props in the competition.
A good rest followed by a good pre season with a couple of player tweaks and if we can avoid the injuries next year who knows what we can do but our ambition should be upwards looking now not downwards.
So let's get behind the team to the end of the season as top four or not I'd have happily settled for this scenario at the seasons start except for paying a bit more attention to the cup but chance to make up for that next year !!
