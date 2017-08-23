WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Future of Odsal

Wed Aug 23, 2017 1:16 pm
10 grand to be Oxford's main shirt sponsor (Evolve): http://www.oxfordrl.com/2017-home-shirt-sponsorship/

Bargain short sponsorship - £500 a bum cheek. I'm hoping it was the Touch company they mention here http://www.oxfordrl.com/2017/02/blues-announce-continued-partnerships/
Thu Oct 12, 2017 7:23 pm
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hull FC fan in peace, no agenda other than I live locally.

Apologies if covered elsewhere but heard some outlandish rumours today (from a random source) which can be summarised as;
RFL have agreed to sell Odsal for housing
Richard Dunn centre will be demolished and will house a new 12k seater for you guys
RFL also to relocate Red Hall to this site.

Sounds bonkers to me but the source, although nothing whatever to do with RL, generally has their finger on local property news. Sound crazy? :lol:

Well the RFL are quitting Red Hall and "considering" Bradford. Hmm..
