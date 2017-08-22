Hard to say. Commercial sponsorship isn't just a 'gimme' for the clubs though, the sponsors will expect some 'bang for their buck' and I'd expect the sponsorship deal will be held up to the light and evaluated.



It puts them in a good light for one thing and brings publicity by getting the name bandied about quite a bit. They have been keen to maximise the effect and have bought into the idea with several 'hands on' initiatives with Bulls' supporters all of which have brought much publicity and presumably upped the number of loan enquiries so I wouldn't write it off yet.