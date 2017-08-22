WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Future of Odsal

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Future of Odsal

Post a reply
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 2:27 pm
Nelson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 84
All I can find is a press release see below. Four years so ends this year.
"The sponsorship, worth over £1 million over a four-year period and effective from the 2013 season, will see the Provident Personal Credit brand feature on the Bradford Bulls shirts, and the stadium will be named the Provident Stadium. As part of the relationship, Provident will work with the Bradford Bulls Academy which works to develop the talent of local youngsters."
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:11 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27090
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'm sure there was some sort of agreement to carry on after our latest blowout.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 3:45 pm
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9577
Location: Bradbados
That rings true with me too, Bullseye.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 5:15 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9131
Location: bradford
Bullseye wrote:
I'm sure there was some sort of agreement to carry on after our latest blowout.


IIRC they had already paid up for this years sponsorship but to greens company pre-admin. So they did a deal with new company where they retained mainstand naming rights but allowed new co to sell main shirt sponsorship to utilitas. Think they also fund the highlights on youtube now as well. Also seem to remember that the entire provident deal was renegotiated for a presumably lesser amount which was never announced when we got relegated from SL.
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 6:00 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3333
Location: Bradford
I recall that Peter Crook (very unfortunate name) was the guy who fronted up the partnership between us and Provident.

Frankly now that he's no longer the main guy, and there are obviously going to be some pretty significant changes and cutbacks, then I wouldn't be confident that they'll continue with us.

Sponsorship of the Bulls or making people redundant? You'd like to think they'll have priorities that, sadly, won't help the Bulls...
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, debaser, Google [Bot], josefw, Nothus, paulwalker71, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, The Writer, tikkabull and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,621,0471,86176,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM