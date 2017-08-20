Frank Whitcombe wrote: It won't be housing, but it is being sold and a new modest sporting village on Richard Dunn's is gathering momentum.

There is value in that site. But it needs a lot of upfront development cash to unlock any profit.Council don't have cash, but they have land. And they also have statutory targets they need to hit. They need to build 4000 homes across all of Bradford - The Leeds/Bradford strategic corridor is a prime site- basically Tyersal/Tong (Tong training ground borders that). They also have statutory authority over public health- exercise, obesity - improving access to sport/exercise is a key target there. At the moment, an OSV type development would align with a lot of key Council targets. Especially if someone else pays.RFL have cash. And they still seem to want a stadium they control, which can take England Internationals, cup semi-finals, that sort of thing, preferably centrally located with easy access to M62. So they'll be after a 30k stadium. They (or the stadium management company) will want a sitting tenant. I would assume the arguments will be over the share percentages in the stadium management company.Anyway. All idle musings, the Bradford council strategic development plan is available on the council page. Their initial plans for developing Odsal Sedbergh are also available. But you all know it makes sense....