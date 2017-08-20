WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Future of Odsal

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Future of Odsal

Post a reply
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:03 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2152
Location: Bradford
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
It won't be housing, but it is being sold and a new modest sporting village on Richard Dunn's is gathering momentum.


There is value in that site. But it needs a lot of upfront development cash to unlock any profit.

Council don't have cash, but they have land. And they also have statutory targets they need to hit. They need to build 4000 homes across all of Bradford - The Leeds/Bradford strategic corridor is a prime site- basically Tyersal/Tong (Tong training ground borders that). They also have statutory authority over public health- exercise, obesity - improving access to sport/exercise is a key target there. At the moment, an OSV type development would align with a lot of key Council targets. Especially if someone else pays.

RFL have cash. And they still seem to want a stadium they control, which can take England Internationals, cup semi-finals, that sort of thing, preferably centrally located with easy access to M62. So they'll be after a 30k stadium. They (or the stadium management company) will want a sitting tenant. I would assume the arguments will be over the share percentages in the stadium management company.

Anyway. All idle musings, the Bradford council strategic development plan is available on the council page. Their initial plans for developing Odsal Sedbergh are also available. But you all know it makes sense....
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:40 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 848
Park ave winter...bulls summer..
Two tennants right there with koukash and other dude two billionaire owners..hhhhmmm
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:54 am
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1153
Bulliac wrote:
.........the waste which was causing the problems would then be far underground.


Bullseye wrote:
I'll believe it when I'm sat in it.


:D :D

Good luck today, Bulls. May Bongser lose yet more points in the predictions league!
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 1:57 pm
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27905
Location: MACS0647-JD
I've been banging on about this for a while. the reasn the RFL are up to something, and why they acquired the lease on Odsal in the first place, is cos they have millions to spend from Sport England, but have to spend a certain amount on infrastructure. Bulls aren't important to them after 2019 when the rugby playing covenant expires, but do have a sublease so can't be booted. Unless of course poop happens and piles up, like being given no money and penalised -12 points, and they go bust and forfeit the sublease.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 7:43 pm
Frank Whitcombe User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 367
I refuse to accept that the RFL had the brains or vision to be that machiavellian when they bought the lease.

They have never demonstrated that kind of capacity for such innovative strategic thinking or foresight in the most important area of their existence i.e running the flippin game!
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:54 am
Nelson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 83
Seems our major sponsor and Stadium sponsor is having troubled times. Hope all who work for them are ok , but does not bode well for next season.

Provident Financial shares dive on new profit warning
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-41009302
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Tue Aug 22, 2017 12:16 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27084
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Ouch! They're absolutely awful figures. No wonder the Chief Exec has gone. Sounds like they need to get back to what they were doing before things went south.

Wonder how long our deal with them lasts?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, billypop, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, burybabe, Cougars2108, debaser, Ferocious Aardvark, fifty50, Fr13daY, hawk-eye, iseeyoujerryjerry, Mobull, Nothus, Pyrah123, rugbyreddog, SLPTom, Spannerz, thepimp007 and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,620,9091,98976,1844,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sat 26th Aug : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sat 26th Aug : 15:00
CC2017
WIGAN
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 05:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun 27th Aug : 07:00
NRL
PENRITH
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Mon 28th Aug : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM