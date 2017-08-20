WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Future of Odsal

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Future of Odsal

Post a reply
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:03 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2151
Location: Bradford
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
It won't be housing, but it is being sold and a new modest sporting village on Richard Dunn's is gathering momentum.


There is value in that site. But it needs a lot of upfront development cash to unlock any profit.

Council don't have cash, but they have land. And they also have statutory targets they need to hit. They need to build 4000 homes across all of Bradford - The Leeds/Bradford strategic corridor is a prime site- basically Tyersal/Tong (Tong training ground borders that). They also have statutory authority over public health- exercise, obesity - improving access to sport/exercise is a key target there. At the moment, an OSV type development would align with a lot of key Council targets. Especially if someone else pays.

RFL have cash. And they still seem to want a stadium they control, which can take England Internationals, cup semi-finals, that sort of thing, preferably centrally located with easy access to M62. So they'll be after a 30k stadium. They (or the stadium management company) will want a sitting tenant. I would assume the arguments will be over the share percentages in the stadium management company.

Anyway. All idle musings, the Bradford council strategic development plan is available on the council page. Their initial plans for developing Odsal Sedbergh are also available. But you all know it makes sense....
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 10:40 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 845
Park ave winter...bulls summer..
Two tennants right there with koukash and other dude two billionaire owners..hhhhmmm
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:54 am
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1153
Bulliac wrote:
.........the waste which was causing the problems would then be far underground.


Bullseye wrote:
I'll believe it when I'm sat in it.


:D :D

Good luck today, Bulls. May Bongser lose yet more points in the predictions league!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bar par, Bent&Bongser, Birky bull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, Duckman, Ferocious Aardvark, Godiswithers, Highlander, le penguin, MDF3, Northern Lad, Smack him Jimmy, Surely not, tikkabull and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,9931,28976,1814,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
22
- 26PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
30
- 16MANLY
TV
  
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
6
- 16CELTIC  
Latest
 NOW 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
18
- 16SOUTH WALES  
UPDATE!
Latest
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM