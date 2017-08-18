Hull FC fan in peace, no agenda other than I live locally.Apologies if covered elsewhere but heard some outlandish rumours today (from a random source) which can be summarised as;RFL have agreed to sell Odsal for housingRichard Dunn centre will be demolished and will house a new 12k seater for you guysRFL also to relocate Red Hall to this site.Sounds bonkers to me but the source, although nothing whatever to do with RL, generally has their finger on local property news. Sound crazy?