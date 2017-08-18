WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Future of Odsal

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Future of Odsal

Post a reply
Future of Odsal
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:30 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24981
Location: West Yorkshire
Hull FC fan in peace, no agenda other than I live locally.

Apologies if covered elsewhere but heard some outlandish rumours today (from a random source) which can be summarised as;
RFL have agreed to sell Odsal for housing
Richard Dunn centre will be demolished and will house a new 12k seater for you guys
RFL also to relocate Red Hall to this site.

Sounds bonkers to me but the source, although nothing whatever to do with RL, generally has their finger on local property news. Sound crazy? :lol:
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:35 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 574
Location: Depends whose asking
Mrs Barista wrote:
Hull FC fan in peace, no agenda other than I live locally.

Apologies if covered elsewhere but heard some outlandish rumours today (from a random source) which can be summarised as;
RFL have agreed to sell Odsal for housing
Richard Dunn centre will be demolished and will house a new 12k seater for you guys
RFL also to relocate Red Hall to this site.

Sounds bonkers to me but the source, although nothing whatever to do with RL, generally has their finger on local property news. Sound crazy? :lol:


Sounds about right to me
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:55 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3986
Location: Hornsea
Apart from RFL don't own Odsal so can't sell it
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:14 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24981
Location: West Yorkshire
rugbyreddog wrote:
Apart from RFL don't own Odsal so can't sell it

Who does then? If the council it might be a goer?
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:24 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3017
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Sell Odsal for housing? Can they build housing on it with it being an old landfill site?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:45 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1128
Location: Waiting
They can build houses on it.

Doesn't sound mad to me. RFL sell the lease to fund a stadium and Bradford council sell land to fund new sports centre.

Win win
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 11:12 pm
zapperbull User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Apr 22, 2009 2:17 pm
Posts: 894
Location: Silsden
The RFL just want money and so do Bradford Council they don't give 2 figs for the Bulls
The Road to success is always under construction......... especially with this Club
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:08 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1128
Location: Waiting
Do the Bulls have any garentee from the RFL they won't just kick em out of Odsal?
Re: Future of Odsal
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 6:14 am
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2150
Location: Bradford
The Bulls have to play there until 2019. Also the owners of the stadium will want a permanent tenant. And the council understands that 2 recognisable sports teams in Bradford are better than 1
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, bowlingboy, childofthenorthern, debaser, Duckman, Highlander, PHILISAN, roofaldo2, Steel City Bull and 97 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,619,4781,18176,1754,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 06:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
WESTS
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:30
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
GLOUC  
  TODAY : 15:15
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HALIFAX
TV
  
  TODAY : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 05:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
MANLY
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
YORK  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
LONDON  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Mon 21st Aug : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
OLDHAM  
  Thu 24th Aug : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 09:00
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Fri 25th Aug : 18:30
CH1
LONDON
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM