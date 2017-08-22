Deliberate knock on and deliberate fwd pass is still in the law book as a penalty. In the past 20 years I have never seen one given and certainly never seen anyone sin binned for it. It has never been an official rule change but that's how it is.

As for Albert Kelly, nope couldn't hear what the actual chants were as I was sat over in the posh seats. I would have been more surprised had he not got any comments from the crowd. You do know the east hull West hull rivalry bosty?

I say again every penalty he gave we deserved. As for penalties late in the tackle count errrr yep that's generally how it goes, as I have said before decision to give a penalty is not just the offence, letting play go on can be more advantageous than a penalty especially tackle 1 2 3.

Yep from my vantage point of ooh 80 mtrs away one of the kr tries looked fwd, the kr fans with me even commented on it, but from the refs view of what 3 or 4 mtrs he saw it as ok, who is most likely to be wrong?

Barham spotted the offside from the kr knock on.

Sorry chaps that was a pretty decent game, and I honestly cannot see when the ref reacted to the crowd, and have to say he only blew when he had to, couldn't see much wrong.