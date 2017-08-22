WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for HKR

Tue Aug 22, 2017 10:25 pm
The referee was shocking. HKR played for and got penalties late on in the tackle count. He played to the crowd. I have no doubt that someone will correct me if i'm wrong but isn't it 10 mins in the bin for a deliberate knock on when (apparently) going for impossible interception. Didn't he give a penalty rater than a scrum which would indicate deliberate foul play?
Tue Aug 22, 2017 11:16 pm
mickeyboy wrote:
The referee was shocking. HKR played for and got penalties late on in the tackle count. He played to the crowd. I have no doubt that someone will correct me if i'm wrong but isn't it 10 mins in the bin for a deliberate knock on when (apparently) going for impossible interception. Didn't he give a penalty rater than a scrum which would indicate deliberate foul play?

What about sammuts blatant knock on before you scored we all see what we want to see
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Wed Aug 23, 2017 7:27 am
What about the forward pass in the play which resulted in the Hull KR third try.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 9:10 am
mickeyboy wrote:
The referee was shocking. HKR played for and got penalties late on in the tackle count. He played to the crowd. I have no doubt that someone will correct me if i'm wrong but isn't it 10 mins in the bin for a deliberate knock on when (apparently) going for impossible interception. Didn't he give a penalty rater than a scrum which would indicate deliberate foul play?


He gave a penalty for offside as after the knock on another one of our players caught it from an offside position.

Just out of interest when was the last time anyone got sent off for a deliberate knock on, never seen one in all the years I've been going.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 2:13 pm
Deliberate knock on and deliberate fwd pass is still in the law book as a penalty. In the past 20 years I have never seen one given and certainly never seen anyone sin binned for it. It has never been an official rule change but that's how it is.
As for Albert Kelly, nope couldn't hear what the actual chants were as I was sat over in the posh seats. I would have been more surprised had he not got any comments from the crowd. You do know the east hull West hull rivalry bosty?
I say again every penalty he gave we deserved. As for penalties late in the tackle count errrr yep that's generally how it goes, as I have said before decision to give a penalty is not just the offence, letting play go on can be more advantageous than a penalty especially tackle 1 2 3.
Yep from my vantage point of ooh 80 mtrs away one of the kr tries looked fwd, the kr fans with me even commented on it, but from the refs view of what 3 or 4 mtrs he saw it as ok, who is most likely to be wrong?
Barham spotted the offside from the kr knock on.
Sorry chaps that was a pretty decent game, and I honestly cannot see when the ref reacted to the crowd, and have to say he only blew when he had to, couldn't see much wrong.
Wed Aug 23, 2017 3:04 pm
northernbloke wrote:
Sorry chaps that was a pretty decent game, and I honestly cannot see when the ref reacted to the crowd, and have to say he only blew when he had to, couldn't see much wrong.


Once, I recall Ben having the ball one on one stripped, ball went forward, regathered by Broncos, referee continued, the crowd in the stands jeered and next thing touchy gets involved and gives a knock on against Broncos.

Other than that, and the Walker head shot, thought he was fine.
