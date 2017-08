mickeyboy wrote: The referee was shocking. HKR played for and got penalties late on in the tackle count. He played to the crowd. I have no doubt that someone will correct me if i'm wrong but isn't it 10 mins in the bin for a deliberate knock on when (apparently) going for impossible interception. Didn't he give a penalty rater than a scrum which would indicate deliberate foul play?

He gave a penalty for offside as after the knock on another one of our players caught it from an offside position.Just out of interest when was the last time anyone got sent off for a deliberate knock on, never seen one in all the years I've been going.