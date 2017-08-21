WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for HKR

Re: Squad for HKR
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:44 am
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5078
We nearly gave that one away and a lot of our fans had shades of Salford running through our minds, we had it won by 50 minutes and then just let you right back into it which was really dumb.

Question though, what was Sammutt thinking, 1st off the drop goal with seconds of the half remaining straight down the middle to our drop goal specialist, that was only going one way and then to take an age over an irrelevant goal kick when giving it up would have given you at least one play to win the game. Bet he was popular in the post match review.
Re: Squad for HKR
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:35 pm
robinrovers10
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Dec 14, 2014 12:36 pm
Posts: 152
Location: East Hull
Well done, you are a very good team.
PROUD TO BE A ROBIN!
Re: Squad for HKR
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 12:56 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 200
The goal line drop out was the goal line drop out we should never have been in that position in the first place.
What would the point have been of sammut giving up the kick? At least he was taking 2 points that were possible, giving it up and hoping we could have scored in last play would have been daft, we couldn't win so -5 is better than -7
Re: Squad for HKR
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 1:07 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5078
northernbloke wrote:
The goal line drop out was the goal line drop out we should never have been in that position in the first place.
What would the point have been of sammut giving up the kick? At least he was taking 2 points that were possible, giving it up and hoping we could have scored in last play would have been daft, we couldn't win so -5 is better than -7


He missed it, you would have been -5 with a play left on the clock to get a try, trust me against us that is more than enough
Re: Squad for HKR
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:13 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 200
Ahhh explains it buddy sorry, that wa the last minute when I was just walking out the gate.
I don't think we quite have that mind set to be honest, time awareness and what possible plays are left can be a bit of a mystery to some players I reckon.
Not sure if it's coz yr lot took there foot off the gas or we just decided to play a bit which is why we got back into it. Had we not given away 6 penalties in that half to yr 1 we might have nicked it.
Great support at yr place, nice to see a decent crowd, I was sat in the millward stand, they were pretty friendly bunch thanks for the welcome, think I was a lone broncos shirt apart from the owner and his bunch.
Reckon one more win and you will have 3rd place secured if not second.
Re: Squad for HKR
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:21 pm
northernbloke
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 200
You know thinking about it I cannot remember junior being on the pitch so obviously his impact was minimal, am with you let Lewis get some game time.
Re: Squad for HKR
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 9:46 pm
Bostwick
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1154
The reason that we dominated at the end of the game was that Hull KR were out on their feet. If they make Super League they need to recruit. I know they are basically a young team, but they cannot expect to thrive in SL the way that they performing at this time.
It has to be said we scored some really good tries. The Cunningham solo effort especially.
Okay we have lost two games but we could quite easily have won both, whether we deserved to or not. It is not all doom and gloom.
I must also say that I thought the referee was influenced by the foul mouthed crowd.
