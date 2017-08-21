We nearly gave that one away and a lot of our fans had shades of Salford running through our minds, we had it won by 50 minutes and then just let you right back into it which was really dumb.



Question though, what was Sammutt thinking, 1st off the drop goal with seconds of the half remaining straight down the middle to our drop goal specialist, that was only going one way and then to take an age over an irrelevant goal kick when giving it up would have given you at least one play to win the game. Bet he was popular in the post match review.