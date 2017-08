We are our own worst enemies. We needed to stay in touch with HKR for as long as possible, which meant complete sets and avoid unnecessary penalties, you know, the basic stuff !! A highlighted, Mark I gave away 2 last tackle penalties in our 20m after we managed the previous 5 pretty admirable, and in the next set, each time, they scored. Then we went soft and they scored far too easily. Game over by half time.



The second half we competed but again we just were left floundering at times. I think no win and only -5 pd is better than I expected.



In terms of players, great to see Cunno return, Dixon other than one brain fail went well, and I thought Gee had his best game.



On the downside, the halves aren’t clicking, it just looks clunky all the time, Benny has gone off the boil, Junior and Evans need to up their games several notches.