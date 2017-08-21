WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Not 4th

Re: Not 4th
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:58 pm
snowie User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 06, 2007 9:24 pm
Posts: 17838
NEwildcat wrote:
Sts game moved to the Thursday :FRUSRATED:
take its on sky
Re: Not 4th
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:03 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11297
Location: The City of Wakefield
NEwildcat wrote:
Sts game moved to the Thursday :FRUSRATED:


:WALL: another game I can't make. Bloody SKY.
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Not 4th
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 4:55 pm
Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1481
Yep thats me out as well.
Re: Not 4th
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 5:46 pm
Wildthing User avatar
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11297
Location: The City of Wakefield
https://wakefieldtrinity.com/st-helens- ... earranged/

Confirmed. Thanks SKY.
TRINITY Wildcats.
