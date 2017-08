Cannoit believe this post what a defeatist attitude. Thursday with a fit Kyle Wood interchanging with Randell; Finn having a better day with the boot and MCB not in the centre it could have gone our way. I am not scared of Cas if we turn up on the right day we can beat anyone. I want 4th so bad 1 game away from the grand final you BET YA! I question if you are even a fan with that attitude.