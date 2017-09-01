Dobson has been set on leaving since the start of the season due to him and his wife who have a young family going back to Aus to be with their family. Carney well is Carney. Bar from a few games he's never looked bothered and thought on his name alone he'd walk into the team which he didn't until now with the season ending injury to Dobson. Hardly an exodus compared to previous seasons.
