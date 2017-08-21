|
Would also challenge Miller to up his consistency : fabulous against Leeds , poor against Cas. Reminds me of Ben Jeffries who could be brilliant one week and not interested the next. What I do especially like about Miller is that when he is challenged he doesn't half come out and try and prove a point. When he is named on the bench he seems to hate it and then fires in when he comes on. If we were able or have signed Carney we would have Wood, Finn, Randell, Miller and Carney all pushing for starting roles and that I think will bring the best out of Miller.
Fri Sep 01, 2017
Further to the comments on this thread regarding Todd Carney.
According to the Salford forum, he's going back to Australia.
Fri Sep 01, 2017
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Further to the comments on this thread regarding Todd Carney.
According to the Salford forum, he's going back to Australia.
Are you talking about the article posted by SMH? Just basically states Cronulla are to settle there legal battle with him by settlement which opens the door for him to potentially be registered in the NRL at another club. Even then he would still have to be apply for a registration with the NRLs integrity unit, which isn't a given he would get the green light given his record.
With an abundance of talent in the half's over there, I think the best he can hope for is a back up/playing most his time in the reserve grade.. Not too sure a club would go through all the trouble of registering a player that's not got much to offer them. Who knows though! If he was available I would certainly make a play for him.
Fri Sep 01, 2017
Wildcat26 wrote:
If he was available I would certainly make a play for him.
I'm ambivalent - he's a proven idiot with very poor judgement about his own behaviour; and seems unmoved by being given multiple chances by various clubs. And on the field, he's patchy at best.
Fri Sep 01, 2017
bren2k wrote:
I'm ambivalent - he's a proven idiot with very poor judgement about his own behaviour; and seems unmoved by being given multiple chances by various clubs. And on the field, he's patchy at best.
I'm even less enthused by him than that.
He's one of the most over-hyped players to ever join the SL. Like Tim Smith but without the good stuff.
I'm (yet) to see him put in a first class game ever in the Northern Hemisphere, certainly a million miles away from his NRL days. It could be coaching or his team mates to blame.
However the most likely explanations are that he either can't be bothered or he just can't do it anymore. The former makes him a risk signing the latter makes him a disaster. He has it or at least he had it and if any club can bring it back we are it but honestly I'd far prefer us to run with Christian Ackroyd next year. It's a risk but no bigger risk than Carney and should it pay off a million times more valuable for the future.
I know one thing for certain, if Carney were English he'd probably be at Barrow by now but as ever we remain in awe of all things Aussie.
Fri Sep 01, 2017
Another idiot who will end up letting us down at a crucial time. Please leave we'll alone. I think I would rather stick with Williams who may not be in the same class as Carney but fits in and seems a decent human being.
Fri Sep 01, 2017
Now that Dobson is going home to Aus Carney may be required at Salford to partner Lou
Fri Sep 01, 2017
ball-in-hand wrote:
Another idiot who will end up letting us down at a crucial time. Please leave we'll alone. I think I would rather stick with Williams who may not be in the same class as Carney but fits in and seems a decent human being.
What makes you think we have the option to keep Williams? All this talk about whether or not the club should give him another deal or not, with the increased NRL cap its highly likely that he has opportunities over in Aus and with the way he was talking when he first joined us that's where he wants to be.
I know Carney is not of the same standard he was, haven't seen much of him at Salford and I know he has been used a lot as a bit part player earlier in the season, coming off the bench so cant really comment on how he has been playing. But once he settled at Catalan I thought he had some very good games, his game management and kicking game stick out for me. If we can find better available right now then id say go for them but I don't think there is.
Fri Sep 01, 2017
Carney is not the sort of player we want at the club imho
Fri Sep 01, 2017
NEwildcat wrote:
Carney is not the sort of player we want at the club imho
You have to wonder why on the face of it why Catalans made no attempt to keep him, admittedly he hasn't had much of a chance at Salford because of the form of Dobson and Lui, can we afford to take the risk and pay the wages you would imagine he'd be wanting, without any guarantee he wouldn't let us down both on or off the field.
Dobson is leaving at the end of the season, so if Carney leaves as well you have to ask yourself why hasn't he been persuaded to stay at Salford.
