ball-in-hand wrote: Another idiot who will end up letting us down at a crucial time. Please leave we'll alone. I think I would rather stick with Williams who may not be in the same class as Carney but fits in and seems a decent human being.

What makes you think we have the option to keep Williams? All this talk about whether or not the club should give him another deal or not, with the increased NRL cap its highly likely that he has opportunities over in Aus and with the way he was talking when he first joined us that's where he wants to be.I know Carney is not of the same standard he was, haven't seen much of him at Salford and I know he has been used a lot as a bit part player earlier in the season, coming off the bench so cant really comment on how he has been playing. But once he settled at Catalan I thought he had some very good games, his game management and kicking game stick out for me. If we can find better available right now then id say go for them but I don't think there is.