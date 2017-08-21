bren2k wrote: I'm ambivalent - he's a proven idiot with very poor judgement about his own behaviour; and seems unmoved by being given multiple chances by various clubs. And on the field, he's patchy at best.

I'm even less enthused by him than that.He's one of the most over-hyped players to ever join the SL. Like Tim Smith but without the good stuff.I'm (yet) to see him put in a first class game ever in the Northern Hemisphere, certainly a million miles away from his NRL days. It could be coaching or his team mates to blame.However the most likely explanations are that he either can't be bothered or he just can't do it anymore. The former makes him a risk signing the latter makes him a disaster. He has it or at least he had it and if any club can bring it back we are it but honestly I'd far prefer us to run with Christian Ackroyd next year. It's a risk but no bigger risk than Carney and should it pay off a million times more valuable for the future.I know one thing for certain, if Carney were English he'd probably be at Barrow by now but as ever we remain in awe of all things Aussie.