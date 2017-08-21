Would also challenge Miller to up his consistency : fabulous against Leeds , poor against Cas. Reminds me of Ben Jeffries who could be brilliant one week and not interested the next. What I do especially like about Miller is that when he is challenged he doesn't half come out and try and prove a point. When he is named on the bench he seems to hate it and then fires in when he comes on. If we were able or have signed Carney we would have Wood, Finn, Randell, Miller and Carney all pushing for starting roles and that I think will bring the best out of Miller.