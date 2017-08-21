WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wakefield Trinity Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?

Post a reply
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:35 pm
bellycouldtackle Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:46 am
Posts: 1689
Location: wakefield
Would also challenge Miller to up his consistency : fabulous against Leeds , poor against Cas. Reminds me of Ben Jeffries who could be brilliant one week and not interested the next. What I do especially like about Miller is that when he is challenged he doesn't half come out and try and prove a point. When he is named on the bench he seems to hate it and then fires in when he comes on. If we were able or have signed Carney we would have Wood, Finn, Randell, Miller and Carney all pushing for starting roles and that I think will bring the best out of Miller.
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 6:31 am
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1595
Further to the comments on this thread regarding Todd Carney.

According to the Salford forum, he's going back to Australia.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 60sCat, Fordy, Google [Bot], PopTart, reedy and 176 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,624,5211,47576,2034,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
  TOMORROW : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM