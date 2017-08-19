vastman wrote: Wood was a huge miss.



Arundal was a miss because he's probably our best centre and one can only imagine how much he'd have wanted to show his old club a thing or two.

That said, he is injured, it's how they replaced him that seems to baffle most people. Tupou for Arundal for me was a more like for like.

Agree. With at leasts 3 key players out in Wood, Grix and Arundal, we were always going to reshuffle the deck. But with some of the vack up we have it shouldn't have hit us that hard.The obvious misatle imo is to put MCB to wing, where he's really impressed and drop Billy back into ceneter, where hes actually dpne really well at times this season.I though it was the obvious way to go before the game, firstly because like I said, MCB has proved his place & pace at wing, at Centre not so much. Tupou is a bigger meter marker on the edges and teams always have to put 2/3 men to take him down, which could have provided the space needed so MCB or whover to expolt, plus he's a better tackler.