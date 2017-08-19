WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?

Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:10 am
FIL
Trinity1315 wrote:
I think we need a class signing as well. There's no doubt that we have a team of very good players but there is another step up for so called 'marquee' players. We need one IMO if we are to progress further.


I've heard a rumour that we have been talking to Todd Carney :SHHH:
M.I.B. ??....nope - M.I.R.W.B !!!

Sent from my steam-powered Sinclair ZX81.
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:32 am
Big lads mate wrote:
I know you have mentioned Grix and Wood as being key players missing last night, but is there only me that thought we missed Arundel big style if not for his defence let alone his strong running .


Yep. I've always thought that he's our best centre personally.
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:12 pm
vastman
Big lads mate wrote:
I know you have mentioned Grix and Wood as being key players missing last night, but is there only me that thought we missed Arundel big style if not for his defence let alone his strong running .


Wood was a huge miss.

Arundal was a miss because he's probably our best centre and one can only imagine how much he'd have wanted to show his old club a thing or two.
That said, he is injured, it's how they replaced him that seems to baffle most people. Tupou for Arundal for me was a more like for like.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:20 pm
I've heard a rumour that Carney has signed fir next season
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 12:51 am
4foxsake wrote:
I've heard a rumour that Carney has signed fir next season

Todd, Justin or Brian?
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 4:50 am
Shifty Cat
vastman wrote:
Wood was a huge miss.

Arundal was a miss because he's probably our best centre and one can only imagine how much he'd have wanted to show his old club a thing or two.
That said, he is injured, it's how they replaced him that seems to baffle most people. Tupou for Arundal for me was a more like for like.

Agree. With at leasts 3 key players out in Wood, Grix and Arundal, we were always going to reshuffle the deck. But with some of the vack up we have it shouldn't have hit us that hard.
The obvious misatle imo is to put MCB to wing, where he's really impressed and drop Billy back into ceneter, where hes actually dpne really well at times this season.
I though it was the obvious way to go before the game, firstly because like I said, MCB has proved his place & pace at wing, at Centre not so much. Tupou is a bigger meter marker on the edges and teams always have to put 2/3 men to take him down, which could have provided the space needed so MCB or whover to expolt, plus he's a better tackler.
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:59 am
4foxsake wrote:
I've heard a rumour that Carney has signed fir next season


This seems to be a rife rumour!
