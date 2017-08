Big lads mate wrote: I know you have mentioned Grix and Wood as being key players missing last night, but is there only me that thought we missed Arundel big style if not for his defence let alone his strong running .

Wood was a huge miss.Arundal was a miss because he's probably our best centre and one can only imagine how much he'd have wanted to show his old club a thing or two.That said, he is injured, it's how they replaced him that seems to baffle most people. Tupou for Arundal for me was a more like for like.