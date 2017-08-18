bellycouldtackle wrote: Great defense in the middle, right side looked good with one exception when BJB jumped out and let Eden have a free run in, that said if he had intercepted and gone the length of the field I would not have been complaining. As everyone else is saying our left side looked vulnerable against what is the best attack in the league, MCB in the Centre was not great. Miller was not at his best. All that been said I thought our attitude was first class, team spirit looks great , we gave it 100 % no complaints on that score. What a great season. Two weeks off, get some bodies back and give it our best for the last few games.

I'm optimistic for the future, at least on the field.If you look at where we were in 2015 we've made huge strides.In some ways we are in a similar position to where Cas were after 18 month of Powell taking over - other than they got a trip to Wembley if I recall.We also have a young team in some key positions. I think we have more players for whom the best is yet to come.Fifita, England, Ashurst, Hirst, Miller, Arona, Arundal, Johnstone, Lyne, MCB, Jowitt, Tupou, Batchelor all have yet to peak IMHO.Randall, who knows, but if he is good then bingo.Only Kirmond, Huby,Finn and Wood are probably at their peak.Shame we can't (probably)keep Hadley, you could build a team around that lad.I do think we need a special signing though. Roberts adds so much class to Castleford. I love Finn and Miller is a live wire but a real magic man like a Solomona, now that would be something.