Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:12 pm
metallicat
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jan 24, 2008 1:29 pm
Posts: 370
Pointless swap when they've been opposite way round all previous games. Mcb very exposed defence poor, but bt being there wouldn't have changed the outcome.
Current Yorkshire Cup holders - Trinity
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:01 pm
Mr Bliss
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7362
Location: Wakey
What other option where there? No Arundel, Gibson gone.
Someone on sky said that Hadley had played in the centre??? but he was covering hooker for Wood.
So who else can cover a centre position???
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Image
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:05 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26105
Location: Poodle Power!
Mr Bliss wrote:
What other option where there? No Arundel, Gibson gone.
Someone on sky said that Hadley had played in the centre??? but he was covering hooker for Wood.
So who else can cover a centre position???


Tupou.

I think the point people are trying to make is why swap them around. Have Tupou at centre MCB on the wing.

Not sure it would have saved the game but I have to agree with most posters, it was odd.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:38 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 26105
Location: Poodle Power!
bellycouldtackle wrote:
Great defense in the middle, right side looked good with one exception when BJB jumped out and let Eden have a free run in, that said if he had intercepted and gone the length of the field I would not have been complaining. As everyone else is saying our left side looked vulnerable against what is the best attack in the league, MCB in the Centre was not great. Miller was not at his best. All that been said I thought our attitude was first class, team spirit looks great , we gave it 100 % no complaints on that score. What a great season. Two weeks off, get some bodies back and give it our best for the last few games.


I'm optimistic for the future, at least on the field.

If you look at where we were in 2015 we've made huge strides.

In some ways we are in a similar position to where Cas were after 18 month of Powell taking over - other than they got a trip to Wembley if I recall.

We also have a young team in some key positions. I think we have more players for whom the best is yet to come.

Fifita, England, Ashurst, Hirst, Miller, Arona, Arundal, Johnstone, Lyne, MCB, Jowitt, Tupou, Batchelor all have yet to peak IMHO.

Randall, who knows, but if he is good then bingo.

Only Kirmond, Huby,Finn and Wood are probably at their peak.

Shame we can't (probably)keep Hadley, you could build a team around that lad.

I do think we need a special signing though. Roberts adds so much class to Castleford. I love Finn and Miller is a live wire but a real magic man like a Solomona, now that would be something.
SUPPORT SWAG...
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:23 pm
Redscat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 01, 2015 6:10 pm
Posts: 616
westgaterunner wrote:
I do not get this thread are some saying that if MCB had been on the wing the result may have been different ? I think Webster or cas would have scored whichever position we had our players out on the pitch.


Nobody's saying the result would have been different westgate, just that it seemed strange (to say the least) to change a successful lineup at this stage in the season and for such an important game.
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:33 pm
Trinity1315
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Aug 20, 2015 7:36 pm
Posts: 610
vastman wrote:

I do think we need a special signing though. Roberts adds so much class to Castleford. I love Finn and Miller is a live wire but a real magic man like a Solomona, now that would be something.


I think we need a class signing as well. There's no doubt that we have a team of very good players but there is another step up for so called 'marquee' players. We need one IMO if we are to progress further.
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:38 pm
Big lads mate
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2011 7:03 pm
Posts: 3174
I know you have mentioned Grix and Wood as being key players missing last night, but is there only me that thought we missed Arundel big style if not for his defence let alone his strong running .
Re: Caton- Brown at Centre. Why?
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:49 pm
cosmicat
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 575
OK MCB defence is suspect but Miller was no better ,missed Arundel and wood
