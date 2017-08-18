fosdyke99 wrote: in any other sport finishing top means you are the best,idiots in rl say if you win a 2 match knockout for an egg cup says you are the best.crazy

In any other sports except Rugby Union, NFL, NBA, MLB, Ice Hokey, Premier League Darts, AFL, and a bunch of football leaguesSL is different because we are seemingly the only sport that wants to treat both a LLS and GF as major trophies when most other sports pick one or the other. You can either reward consistancy or the ability to beat the best when it counts, not both.Also, how can you say that the League Leaders should be champions when teams like Hull have purposed tried to peak at the back end? If you were crowned champions as league leaders then clubs would approach the league totally differently, e.g spreading the salary cap over a large squad instead of star players.The LLS is also a bit meaningless anyway because we dont play everyone home and away just onceNot trying to take away form Cas though, as (unlike league leaders in some previous years) you lot have been the best team so far