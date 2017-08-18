WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Well done!

Re: Well done!
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 1:46 pm
Maximus007
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 74
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
Well done Cas, fully deserved and thanks for doing us a favour in our race for top 4 by beating Wakefield last night. You sure do deserve the League leaders shield this season, you have been exceptional at times and a joy to watch (Except when you played us of course lol) :) :lol:
Re: Well done!
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 9:05 pm
Boston Spa

Joined: Wed Apr 05, 2017 9:33 pm
Posts: 3
Well done Cas on winning the LLS, clearly the best team by a country mile. That said, don't be taken in by anyone who says it's the most important or the most prestigious trophy. It's clearly not.
Whether you like it or not, the weekly rounds are merely a qualifying competition for the game that matters. In years to come no-one will remember who topped the table, all that will be remembered is who won the GF.
Can you maintain focus and intensity for the n ext 4 games which are effectively meaningless?
I guess time will tell......
Re: Well done!
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:00 am
chunkyhugo
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon May 18, 2009 11:03 am
Posts: 507
Location: East Leeds
Boston Spa wrote:
Well done Cas on winning the LLS, clearly the best team by a country mile. That said, don't be taken in by anyone who says it's the most important or the most prestigious trophy. It's clearly not.
Whether you like it or not, the weekly rounds are merely a qualifying competition for the game that matters. In years to come no-one will remember who topped the table, all that will be remembered is who won the GF.
Can you maintain focus and intensity for the n ext 4 games which are effectively meaningless?
I guess time will tell......

At last, some sense of truth. The LLS will always be a contentious trophy as it's never certain how seriously the other teams have taken it (other than a means to qualify for the top 4 playoffs or avoid the middle 8's).
One thing is for sure is that Cas have played a very entertaining brand of footie this season, but need to back it up in the important end-of-season sudden death matches (remember Huddersfield a few years ago?).
And last but not least, to all those people who wrote this team off.
Re: Well done!
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:41 am
duke street 10
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Oct 25, 2009 6:13 pm
Posts: 1876
Thank you for the messages. We all realise that the end game is win at Old Trafford, but hey! we are celebrating finishing top of the league for the 1st time in our history, and in the fastest time under the current format :)
Re: Well done!
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:43 am
mrpurfect
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Feb 01, 2006 9:08 pm
Posts: 715
People say nobody remembers the LLS winners but they always bring up Huddersfield and Warrington as examples of teams finishing top and not winning the GF.

In my opinion the League Leaders Shield is equal to winning the Challange Cup , but the enjoyment and pride is season long rather then the euthoria of a cup win.
The LLS and challange cup are the two minor trophys and the Grand Final is the major one.(falling attendances for the challange cup prove this)
Re: Well done!
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 11:22 am
fosdyke99

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 59
im a hull fc fan,but to me finishing top of table proves you are the best side,in any other sport you would get the accolades you deserve,the grand final apart from being a money spinner proves nothing at all.
Re: Well done!
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 9:57 pm
Boston Spa

Joined: Wed Apr 05, 2017 9:33 pm
Posts: 3
So are you saying that given the choice between finishing top and getting the hubcap, and winning the grand final and being crowned "champions", you would opt for the hubcap? Seriously?
Re: Well done!
Post Tue Sep 05, 2017 10:26 am
fosdyke99

Joined: Mon May 25, 2015 9:57 am
Posts: 59
in any other sport finishing top means you are the best,idiots in rl say if you win a 2 match knockout for an egg cup says you are the best.crazy
Re: Well done!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 3:57 am
leedsnsouths
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1230
fosdyke99 wrote:
in any other sport finishing top means you are the best,idiots in rl say if you win a 2 match knockout for an egg cup says you are the best.crazy


In any other sports except Rugby Union, NFL, NBA, MLB, Ice Hokey, Premier League Darts, AFL, and a bunch of football leagues

SL is different because we are seemingly the only sport that wants to treat both a LLS and GF as major trophies when most other sports pick one or the other. You can either reward consistancy or the ability to beat the best when it counts, not both.

Also, how can you say that the League Leaders should be champions when teams like Hull have purposed tried to peak at the back end? If you were crowned champions as league leaders then clubs would approach the league totally differently, e.g spreading the salary cap over a large squad instead of star players.

The LLS is also a bit meaningless anyway because we dont play everyone home and away just once

Not trying to take away form Cas though, as (unlike league leaders in some previous years) you lot have been the best team so far
