Boston Spa wrote: Well done Cas on winning the LLS, clearly the best team by a country mile. That said, don't be taken in by anyone who says it's the most important or the most prestigious trophy. It's clearly not.

Whether you like it or not, the weekly rounds are merely a qualifying competition for the game that matters. In years to come no-one will remember who topped the table, all that will be remembered is who won the GF.

Can you maintain focus and intensity for the n ext 4 games which are effectively meaningless?

I guess time will tell......

At last, some sense of truth. The LLS will always be a contentious trophy as it's never certain how seriously the other teams have taken it (other than a means to qualify for the top 4 playoffs or avoid the middle 8's).One thing is for sure is that Cas have played a very entertaining brand of footie this season, but need to back it up in the important end-of-season sudden death matches (remember Huddersfield a few years ago?).