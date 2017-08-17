Tonight’s game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle was billed as the inauguration of the Castleford Tigers as the 2017 League Leaders. The League Leaders trophy was waiting in the wings to be presented in the case of a draw or victory for the home side, but Trinity were in town and determined to spoil the party, just as they had last week when the Rhinos visited Wakefield last week.The last time that the two sides met it was the Tigers who recorded a 25-24 victory, thanks to a late Luke Gale drop goal, but in the early season meeting at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle it was a far more comfortable 42-24 win.The bookies had the Tigers as clear favourites but would nerves get the best of them and allow Trinity to postpone their moment of glory.