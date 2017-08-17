WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Tigers Secure League Leaders Shield with Trinity Win

Tigers Secure League Leaders Shield with Trinity Win
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 9:03 pm

Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 9:13 pm
Posts: 0

Tonight’s game at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle was billed as the inauguration of the Castleford Tigers as the 2017 League Leaders. The League Leaders trophy was waiting in the wings to be presented in the case of a draw or victory for the home side, but Trinity were in town and determined to spoil the party, just as they had last week when the Rhinos visited Wakefield last week.



The last time that the two sides met it was the Tigers who recorded a 25-24 victory, thanks to a late Luke Gale drop goal, but in the early season meeting at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle it was a far more comfortable 42-24 win.



The bookies had the Tigers as clear favourites but would nerves get the best of them and allow Trinity to postpone their moment of glory.

Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 10:11 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 111
Sixth team to win it in the last six seasons!
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 10:18 pm
Judder Man
Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5555
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Well deserved, most consistent team with the bonus of entertaining rugby.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 5:00 pm
Tigerade
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4745
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
Eight wins on the bounce now against Wakey isn't it ? Nearly as good as our record against Rhino's.
I will hunger for eternity, For tides they are beckoning, My heart forever bleeds, In this hollow veil - Hollow Veil - Realms - DARKHER - 2016

