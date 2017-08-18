|
debaser wrote:
I don't understand AC's statement that we are not looking for any investment. Why would we not be? As usual, something doesn't quite add up.
Everyone still trust him completely then? Just because he was personable and funny and has a beard?
I trust him to make the Bulls as strong as he can,as cheaply as he can, to generate value which he can cash in eventually. I also trust him and the RFL to make sure the Bulls exist at least until 2019 and to improve the academy along the way. I don't know why those are priorities, but they seem to be top of the list.
Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:53 pm
Has this now put to bed the "Koukash is the money man and secretly owns us" rumours?
I thought AC said he was always looking for investment. Its what those investors want in return that may be the sticking point.
Fri Aug 18, 2017 4:59 pm
The problem with his statement is probably all about whet is meant by the term "investment".
If someone wants to put money in to help the Bulls without any silly strings attached then yes, I agree that I wouldn't understand that.
But what if there are ridiculous strings and terms attached. Chalmers won't conduct this business on social media which is why he can't say anything.
I just wonder if other people are aware that the Bulls are about to get some good news regarding a new stadium etc and are wanting to now jump on board.
We don't know and probably never will know the truth about these claims but I do know we were saved and are seemingly being run as a very tight ship at the moment.
All we can do now is hope his intentions are good and built on solid foundations - and he and whoever is behind him really do have achievable plans.
Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:34 pm
Duckman wrote:
Well, FWIW, I emailed the RFL this morning to ask why the article was taken down from their website. I got the following prompt response;
"In order that our website rugby-league.com can deliver interesting stories to fans regularly it automatically pulls across stories from the Press Association feed relating to Rugby League.
We want rugby-league.com to be a place where news and stories can be relied on and therefore in order to stop speculative stories that might be factually incorrect appearing we have a system in place in which they are flagged to our team, unfortunately this speculative story, slipped through without our knowledge and was automatically published. As soon as a member of the team realised it had been published it was immediately removed."
Big announcement - the RFL have "a system in place" which doesnt work! - its obviously based on their blueprint for every other system they put in place
Sat Aug 19, 2017 8:58 am
I'm not sure just who would put money into someone else's business with no promise of any return or influence on how it is spent. I fully accept that a rugby club is in a different position to a 'normal' business but, even in that quite specific scenario, as the financial backer putting in a sizeable amount I'd expect some kind of input into the decision making and depending on the size, maybe even a place on the board. Even as a fan I'd be hard pressed to hand over a really large amount simply as a donation, even though, along with many others, I actually did hand over a small amount a few years back.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 10:54 am
Wonder if the offer still stands?
Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:08 pm
Surprising that a guy that new what our position and prospects were, and was also seen as a safe pair of hands by the RFL, is ready to bail within a year. Surely the RFL didn't get it wrong by insisting that Chalmers be the only preferred buyer.
Fri Sep 29, 2017 3:31 pm
Why does it have to be one or the other?
Is it beyond the realms to see Chalmers as the steady hand, working away on building up the infra-structure of club, whilst loukas provides the money and the flamboyance. After all, just as much as Chalmers is Mr Invisible, Koukash loves the spotlight! And we know that Koukash has the dosh that Chalmers so obviously lacks...
You could say its a bit of dream team really
Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:47 pm
I don't think Chalmers was selling his half. I thought it was Lowes share that was being offered due to hid ill health because it stated £750k a which meant they valued the club at 1.5M.
why can't Chalmers stay with a new investor?
Fri Sep 29, 2017 8:04 pm
https://twitter.com/GranadaReports/status/913819418437783552?s=09
The interesting bit as far as the Bulls are concerned is at 3.35 where he is asked directly if he would consider buying the Bulls, he smirks, doesnt say yes or no and just reiterates he's off on holiday for a couple of months and buying a Salford season ticket....
