I arrived at the warm ups and immediately realised that both Aiton and Duport were limping.Aiton went off after 3 minutes and we had no proper no 9. They took the lead with a miraculous fluke or a brilliantly accurate kick.Thereafter they played us off the park They had,I think 5 "tries" disallowed. We had 3 real chances in the whole match.For the first time ever the crowd booed the team .A palpably aged Bernard slunk past the fans who had gathered in horror and dismay outside.In next day's paper Duport complained about foreigners and their agents and bragged about how he played with "heart". How stupid is he! At this rate we will not even make the M.P.Match The players are off to Font Romeau this week

Marks out of 10 Tierney 4 Duport 1-a consolation point because he was limping Inu 3 He continues his refusal to pass and having plucked a high ball he should not have lost it Williame 6 Yaha 5 Myler 8 ferocious commitment in the tackle and some good play with Walsh 7 -it is not the fault of the half backs that the rest of the team won't pass Casty 3 Moa 4 Horo 6 -but for the 4 knock ons in the tackle he played well Anderson 4 Bird 6 Made the extra 2 metres every time , but there was nothing else. Garcia 3 -out of position Bousquet 6 Margalet 4-not strong enough. Baitieri 3

Can anything be done? Bosc is training .We did well when he was playing earlier in the season.I would put him at full Back ,drop

Duport and hope that Thornley can get back.The forwards have to take more risks, though not necessarily against Halifax. At present we have no chance against H.K.R. or Widnes .Therefore the probability is that we shall be in the Champioship next year and for several years thereafter.