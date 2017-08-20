WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby

Who will win this one...

Poll ended at Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:57 am

Dragons
0
No votes
Leigh
2
100%
Draw
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 2
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:03 am
UKcats

Joined: Wed Aug 05, 2015 10:11 pm
Posts: 12
Like it says above, looking at the squad there just heaps of talent, how are we not winning games, i think even if we was fit ( which we arnt ) i still dont think that would help, we just dont look dangerous enough in attack, no line breaks, no pace, nothing different than the standard dummy drop off with a pass out the back, its too easy to read. Put that together with a poor defence and we are asking for trouble.

Has anyone worked out how we avoid the million pound game ? is it a case of we must win all remaining games ?
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 8:26 am
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9730
Location: Deep in Leytherland
kobashi wrote:
Bad choice from the board to hire McNamara. He isn't the guy to take Catalan forward.

The players though all season have been average. I am not a Catalan fan. Don't want to see them relegated


Me neither, but rather them than us! :wink:
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 10:51 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27067
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
As an outsider I wonder whether there's someone that's giving Guasch poor advice about players and coaches. I'd be surprised if Frayssinous actually chose some of the wasters that have got you in this position. I suspect McNamara is not the man to sort out the obvious toxic culture. Perhaps he was recruited because of that?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 11:42 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3049
Location: Peterborough
No complaints from me about the result or the margin.

There are some players now at the club who should be playing for their futures in the game. Who wants to be associated with a relegated team. No one wants that on their CV.

The coach is in severe danger now with Bernard having addressed the fans in the local media and the number of empty seats.

When you look at the level of talent we have let go or shipped out in recent seasons, this has been coming.

So what's the issue then?

Let's have a thread about it elsewhere... #Segway.
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Mon Aug 21, 2017 3:44 pm
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 370
I arrived at the warm ups and immediately realised that both Aiton and Duport were limping.Aiton went off after 3 minutes and we had no proper no 9. They took the lead with a miraculous fluke or a brilliantly accurate kick.Thereafter they played us off the park They had,I think 5 "tries" disallowed. We had 3 real chances in the whole match.For the first time ever the crowd booed the team .A palpably aged Bernard slunk past the fans who had gathered in horror and dismay outside.In next day's paper Duport complained about foreigners and their agents and bragged about how he played with "heart". How stupid is he! At this rate we will not even make the M.P.Match The players are off to Font Romeau this week
Marks out of 10 Tierney 4 Duport 1-a consolation point because he was limping Inu 3 He continues his refusal to pass and having plucked a high ball he should not have lost it Williame 6 Yaha 5 Myler 8 ferocious commitment in the tackle and some good play with Walsh 7 -it is not the fault of the half backs that the rest of the team won't pass Casty 3 Moa 4 Horo 6 -but for the 4 knock ons in the tackle he played well Anderson 4 Bird 6 Made the extra 2 metres every time , but there was nothing else. Garcia 3 -out of position Bousquet 6 Margalet 4-not strong enough. Baitieri 3
Can anything be done? Bosc is training .We did well when he was playing earlier in the season.I would put him at full Back ,drop
Duport and hope that Thornley can get back.The forwards have to take more risks, though not necessarily against Halifax. At present we have no chance against H.K.R. or Widnes .Therefore the probability is that we shall be in the Champioship next year and for several years thereafter.
