Like it says above, looking at the squad there just heaps of talent, how are we not winning games, i think even if we was fit ( which we arnt ) i still dont think that would help, we just dont look dangerous enough in attack, no line breaks, no pace, nothing different than the standard dummy drop off with a pass out the back, its too easy to read. Put that together with a poor defence and we are asking for trouble.



Has anyone worked out how we avoid the million pound game ? is it a case of we must win all remaining games ?