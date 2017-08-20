WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby

Who will win this one...

Poll ended at Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:57 am

Dragons
0
No votes
Leigh
2
100%
Draw
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 2
Thu Aug 17, 2017 8:57 am
I literally cannot bring myself to comprehend losing this game of rugby.

If we were to find ourselves in the £1m match, I fear we wont be strong enough mentally (on recent seasons big game evidence) to win it. So we need to avoid that scenario.

Only a win will do here, and we need to do it with a bit more in hand than the other weeks encounter between these two.

What do we think then panel? cast your votes...
Thu Aug 17, 2017 11:36 am
I think we win this one. Might not be pretty, like.

Squad:
Inu, Williame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney
Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:18 pm
I am going to the game .I am almost sick with fear both about the outcome in general and about the possibility that Garcia may again appear at centre-after he returned to the club last year he was played at centre and we lost almost every game.I would go Tierney---Duport Inu Williame Yaha--Myler Walsh -Moa Aiton Casty Horo Anderson Bird--plus Bousquet Baitieri Navarette and Garcia.I shall report back next Monday
Thu Aug 17, 2017 8:15 pm
Cheer up guys - we may be coming to see you again yet, in the £1Million game! :wink:

Can't see many Leythers venturing over again, so close to the last game, so you should have a huge majority in support.
Fri Aug 18, 2017 7:41 am
Aye, the vagaries of the system mean it's a big ask for Leythers to make two trips in quick succession. Let alone if we have to do it again in a few weeks... But let's not go there just yet.
Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:58 am
I still look at our squad and then watch back some of the performances, and I wonder how the heck they can tally.

Its just not logical !
Sat Aug 19, 2017 4:32 pm
Well this has started about as badly as is possible. Aiton off injured, GARCIA(!!??!!) hooking and making a f---ing bo--ocks of it. Like when Mounis used to be entrusted with the job. Not that McNamara has ever known a decent hooker, hence him playing Sinfield there for England, the massive twerp.

Not blaming Garcia, btw. He simply ain't a hooker.
Sat Aug 19, 2017 5:48 pm
For the first time, I think we're going down
Sun Aug 20, 2017 6:17 pm
If you wonder why so many good players are playing poorly then just look who you have as coach.
It was beyond all understanding that McNamara was hired as he's truly dreadful.
No one wants to see you go down but with him in charge it can't be ruled out.
With him in charge and when players come to the end of their contracts expect an exodus.

