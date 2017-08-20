WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby

Who will win this one...

Poll runs till Sun Aug 20, 2017 8:57 am

Dragons
0
No votes
Leigh
2
100%
Draw
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 2
vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 8:57 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3040
Location: Peterborough
I literally cannot bring myself to comprehend losing this game of rugby.

If we were to find ourselves in the £1m match, I fear we wont be strong enough mentally (on recent seasons big game evidence) to win it. So we need to avoid that scenario.

Only a win will do here, and we need to do it with a bit more in hand than the other weeks encounter between these two.

What do we think then panel? cast your votes...
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 11:36 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30582
Location: The commentary box
I think we win this one. Might not be pretty, like.

Squad:
Inu, Williame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bird, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Albert, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 5:18 pm
catalanglais
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2014 9:57 am
Posts: 368
I am going to the game .I am almost sick with fear both about the outcome in general and about the possibility that Garcia may again appear at centre-after he returned to the club last year he was played at centre and we lost almost every game.I would go Tierney---Duport Inu Williame Yaha--Myler Walsh -Moa Aiton Casty Horo Anderson Bird--plus Bousquet Baitieri Navarette and Garcia.I shall report back next Monday
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Thu Aug 17, 2017 8:15 pm
Alan Silver
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9714
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Cheer up guys - we may be coming to see you again yet, in the £1Million game! :wink:

Can't see many Leythers venturing over again, so close to the last game, so you should have a huge majority in support.
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 7:41 am
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30582
Location: The commentary box
Aye, the vagaries of the system mean it's a big ask for Leythers to make two trips in quick succession. Let alone if we have to do it again in a few weeks... But let's not go there just yet.
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:58 am
Jimmythecuckoo
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3040
Location: Peterborough
I still look at our squad and then watch back some of the performances, and I wonder how the heck they can tally.

Its just not logical !
Re: vs Leigh home 19/8 (Again) Glenn Stewartby
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 4:32 pm
John_D
Réseau 100% de Treiziste
Réseau 100% de Treiziste

Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30582
Location: The commentary box
Well this has started about as badly as is possible. Aiton off injured, GARCIA(!!??!!) hooking and making a f---ing bo--ocks of it. Like when Mounis used to be entrusted with the job. Not that McNamara has ever known a decent hooker, hence him playing Sinfield there for England, the massive twerp.

Not blaming Garcia, btw. He simply ain't a hooker.

Users browsing this forum: John_D and 18 guests

