I am going to the game .I am almost sick with fear both about the outcome in general and about the possibility that Garcia may again appear at centre-after he returned to the club last year he was played at centre and we lost almost every game.I would go Tierney---Duport Inu Williame Yaha--Myler Walsh -Moa Aiton Casty Horo Anderson Bird--plus Bousquet Baitieri Navarette and Garcia.I shall report back next Monday
Well this has started about as badly as is possible. Aiton off injured, GARCIA(!!??!!) hooking and making a f---ing bo--ocks of it. Like when Mounis used to be entrusted with the job. Not that McNamara has ever known a decent hooker, hence him playing Sinfield there for England, the massive twerp.
Not blaming Garcia, btw. He simply ain't a hooker.
