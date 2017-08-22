barham red wrote: I just get the feeling that here isn't any place for Mitch and mose in the same team. Mose means you need more minutes from the others and Mitch tends to tail off after his initial impact. Shame he got injured as he was good before that.

For me Mitch Clark shines against poor defenders but against SL teams or a good defensive side like Halifax you wouldn't want him. Any decent defence and you see how limited he is. And he's full of errors we need high completion and you just don't get that from Mitch.Barring an injury crisis I think Mitch has already played his last game for Rovers.