Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:39 am
barham red wrote:
Is that based on one outing for Saints reserves or just the selection of the next scapegoat. I've seen ZDC at HB once this year in the 1st team and he was awful. Marsh might have been a bit anonymous but in some ways that's better than being noticed for the wrong reasons. ZDC is a hooker, not a half back.

Atkin I thought looked sharp, engaged the line and asked questions when he came on. Blair is far better in the SR or even in the centre position he played last week, it strengthens our defence on that side and with Carney there we need it.


I guess thats what every team wants then an annonymous halfback,not one who creates something? You must be right because look round other teams,gale and roberts,maguire and moon,dobbo and lui,kelly and sneyd,fages and matty smith,not much creativity there,so as usual your right its better to have an annonymous half back.
Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:43 pm
des lawson wrote:
I guess thats what every team wants then an annonymous halfback,not one who creates something? You must be right because look round other teams,gale and roberts,maguire and moon,dobbo and lui,kelly and sneyd,fages and matty smith,not much creativity there,so as usual your right its better to have an annonymous half back.


I'd take any of those in the halves but we don't have them but what relevance they have i dont know. We've got clay, a hooker, who was terrible at HB in his one outing there and had a decent game at reserve level. So unless we've suddenly signed Gale to partner Ellis I'll stick with Sheens picks.
Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:01 pm
barham red wrote:
I'd take any of those in the halves but we don't have them but what relevance they have i dont know. We've got clay, a hooker, who was terrible at HB in his one outing there and had a decent game at reserve level. So unless we've suddenly signed Gale to partner Ellis I'll stick with Sheens picks.


We have no choice to stick with his picks,imo mitch clark would be in my squad instead of starring for saints reserves,but there you go.
Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:08 pm
Would rather start with Atkin and have ZDC on bench,Marsh to miss out.interesting results in super 8s tonight and will be important tomorrow in our 8s particularly Cats v Leigh.
Re: ZDC
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 10:47 am
barham red wrote:
Is that based on one outing for Saints reserves or just the selection of the next scapegoat. I've seen ZDC at HB once this year in the 1st team and he was awful. Marsh might have been a bit anonymous but in some ways that's better than being noticed for the wrong reasons. ZDC is a hooker, not a half back.

Atkin I thought looked sharp, engaged the line and asked questions when he came on. Blair is far better in the SR or even in the centre position he played last week, it strengthens our defence on that side and with Carney there we need it.



Mr Sheens does not agree..."Zach played very well in the halves and we’re looking at him more as a half-back now."
Re: ZDC
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:36 am
Mitch Clark started very well but tailed off a bit ZDC hasn't been as good as I thought but to be fair he hasn't had a lot of game time but last weeks game plan paid off with lawler starting and Lunt coming on after 20 got to stick with what's working
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result
Re: ZDC
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 11:54 am
fun time frankie wrote:
Mitch Clark started very well but tailed off a bit ZDC hasn't been as good as I thought but to be fair he hasn't had a lot of game time but last weeks game plan paid off with lawler starting and Lunt coming on after 20 got to stick with what's working
zdc is very much an off the cuff player something we haven't got in the team , sheens likes to play structured and it hasn't suited his game thus far ,hes young and hungry and plenty of improvement in him, one for the future im sure
MIKE SMITH- THE BEST CENTRE HULL HAS EVER MADE!
Re: ZDC
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 12:08 pm
des lawson wrote:
We have no choice to stick with his picks,imo mitch clark would be in my squad instead of starring for saints reserves,but there you go.


I just get the feeling that here isn't any place for Mitch and mose in the same team. Mose means you need more minutes from the others and Mitch tends to tail off after his initial impact. Shame he got injured as he was good before that.
Re: ZDC
Post Sat Aug 19, 2017 3:43 pm
Halifax putting the willys up Warrington.Good solid side are Fax
