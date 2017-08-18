WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - ZDC

Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 9:39 am
des lawson
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 86
barham red wrote:
Is that based on one outing for Saints reserves or just the selection of the next scapegoat. I've seen ZDC at HB once this year in the 1st team and he was awful. Marsh might have been a bit anonymous but in some ways that's better than being noticed for the wrong reasons. ZDC is a hooker, not a half back.

Atkin I thought looked sharp, engaged the line and asked questions when he came on. Blair is far better in the SR or even in the centre position he played last week, it strengthens our defence on that side and with Carney there we need it.


I guess thats what every team wants then an annonymous halfback,not one who creates something? You must be right because look round other teams,gale and roberts,maguire and moon,dobbo and lui,kelly and sneyd,fages and matty smith,not much creativity there,so as usual your right its better to have an annonymous half back.
Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 3:43 pm
barham red
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 5072
des lawson wrote:
I guess thats what every team wants then an annonymous halfback,not one who creates something? You must be right because look round other teams,gale and roberts,maguire and moon,dobbo and lui,kelly and sneyd,fages and matty smith,not much creativity there,so as usual your right its better to have an annonymous half back.


I'd take any of those in the halves but we don't have them but what relevance they have i dont know. We've got clay, a hooker, who was terrible at HB in his one outing there and had a decent game at reserve level. So unless we've suddenly signed Gale to partner Ellis I'll stick with Sheens picks.
Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 6:01 pm
des lawson
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Aug 04, 2016 1:07 pm
Posts: 86
barham red wrote:
I'd take any of those in the halves but we don't have them but what relevance they have i dont know. We've got clay, a hooker, who was terrible at HB in his one outing there and had a decent game at reserve level. So unless we've suddenly signed Gale to partner Ellis I'll stick with Sheens picks.


We have no choice to stick with his picks,imo mitch clark would be in my squad instead of starring for saints reserves,but there you go.
Re: ZDC
Post Fri Aug 18, 2017 10:08 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 750
Would rather start with Atkin and have ZDC on bench,Marsh to miss out.interesting results in super 8s tonight and will be important tomorrow in our 8s particularly Cats v Leigh.
