barham red wrote:

Is that based on one outing for Saints reserves or just the selection of the next scapegoat. I've seen ZDC at HB once this year in the 1st team and he was awful. Marsh might have been a bit anonymous but in some ways that's better than being noticed for the wrong reasons. ZDC is a hooker, not a half back.



Atkin I thought looked sharp, engaged the line and asked questions when he came on. Blair is far better in the SR or even in the centre position he played last week, it strengthens our defence on that side and with Carney there we need it.